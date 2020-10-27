MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $331.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Barclays from $287.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.29.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $240.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit