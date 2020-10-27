MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $331.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Barclays from $287.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.29.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $240.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

