Morgan Stanley Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

