Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $77.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

