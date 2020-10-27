Morgan Stanley Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $57.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

