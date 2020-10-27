MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOR stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.32. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.95.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

