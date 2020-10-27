Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 741.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 754.44.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

