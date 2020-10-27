Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 741.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 754.44.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.