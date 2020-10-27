Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NK stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Nantkwest has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,619. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

