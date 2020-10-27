Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NK stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Nantkwest has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,619. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit