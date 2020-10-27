Narwhal Capital Management Buys 4,669 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

