Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 693,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

