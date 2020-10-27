Narwhal Capital Management Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

BABA traded up $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.08. 256,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,858,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.