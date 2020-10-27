National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 6,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after buying an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

