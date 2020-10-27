NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB opened at $28.92 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $678,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.