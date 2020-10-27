Needham & Company LLC Raises Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $95.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VICR. TheStreet raised Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 423.02 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 73.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

