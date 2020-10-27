NEM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.23 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. NEM has a total market cap of $885.05 million and $25.23 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bithumb, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Kryptono, Livecoin, Liquid, Huobi, Coinbe, Zaif, Iquant, B2BX, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, Crex24, Cryptopia, COSS and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

