Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.21 or 0.00127810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Huobi, ZB.COM and Upbit. In the last week, Neo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $444.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00237546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01301530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ovis, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bittrex, BigONE, Coinrail, Bitinka, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Koinex, BitForex, Binance, Bibox, Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network, Livecoin, Tidebit, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bitfinex, BCEX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, BitMart, Huobi, TDAX, COSS, Coinsuper, Exrates, CoinEx and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

