NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NetApp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 282,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,140,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

