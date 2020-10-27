Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 16th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
NBH stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.85.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
