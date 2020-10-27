Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NBO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.