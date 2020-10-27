Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of NBO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd
