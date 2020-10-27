New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCB/PU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7583 per share on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from New York Community Capital Trust V’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Shares of NYCB/PU stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

