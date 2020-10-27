NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 124,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 27,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

