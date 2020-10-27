NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

