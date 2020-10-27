NewFocus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

