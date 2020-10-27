Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $907,006.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $907,006.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

