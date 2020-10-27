NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $65.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 32901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.75 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,361 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

