NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

