NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Lowered to $21.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $950.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.