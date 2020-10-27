NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NICE by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.02. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $240.58.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.