NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $240.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NICE’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NICE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NICE by 15.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

