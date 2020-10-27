Nokia (NOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Nokia has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance at €0.20-0.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NOK stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.
