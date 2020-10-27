Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 2,958 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

