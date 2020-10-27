Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

