Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,591.77. 24,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

