Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 1,008,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,194,172. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

