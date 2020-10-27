Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $206,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $690,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

