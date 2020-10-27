North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

NOA stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

