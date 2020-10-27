Northeast Bank (NBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 22,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,257. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.