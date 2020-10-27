Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.23 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit