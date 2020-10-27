Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

NRIM stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

