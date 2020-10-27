Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWN shares. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

