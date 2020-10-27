Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 80,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

