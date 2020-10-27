Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,579.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,456.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

