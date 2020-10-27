Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 890 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.02. 34,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

