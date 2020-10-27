Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. 50,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

