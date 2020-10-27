Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $202.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.19 million to $203.00 million. Okta posted sales of $153.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $802.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $717,392.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,862,987. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average is $196.81. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

