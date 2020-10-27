OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

