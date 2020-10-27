Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

