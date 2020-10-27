Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.06 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

