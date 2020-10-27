Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 41,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,134. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.