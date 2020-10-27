Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. 18,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,134. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.