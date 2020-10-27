Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post sales of $20.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.71 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $21.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $80.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $84.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $150.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

